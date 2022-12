EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A heavy police presence was seen in Horizon Thursday night near Stockyard Drive and Horizon Boulevard.

Socorro police were seen assisting the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office with a search for a suspect involved in an investigation at the Petro Travel Center. Socorro police has not released any details regarding the heavy police presence or the investigation. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has also not released any details regarding the heavy police presence.