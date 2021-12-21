UPDATE: One person dead after truck falls off Loop375

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department officials confirm to KTSM that one person is dead after a crash on Loop375 and the Ysleta Port of Entry.

The wreck, first reported shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, forced the Southbound closure of Loop 375 at Alameda, with all traffic exiting the Border Highway at that location.

For an unknown reason the truck left the roadway and ended up on the sidewalk, adjacent to the roadway, several feet below Loop375.

Officers with EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigators unit continue to look into the cause of the wreck.

Police say the traffic off Cesar Chavez Border Highway and Americas will be closed off going southbound until further notice.

We will keep you updates as more information becomes available.

