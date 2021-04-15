Police: Brake problems likely led to fatal crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department identified the man who was killed in Wednesday’s fatal crash on Loop 375 and N. Desert Boulevard.

Ricardo Moreno Esparza, 46, of San Elizario, died Wednesday morning after the cement mixer truck he was driving crashed into a semi-truck, then collided with three passenger cars. Investigators believe Esparza was experiencing mechanical issues with his brakes, which led to the collisions.

Investigators with EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit found that Esparza was traveling in an International 550 cement truck, westbound on Loop 375, approaching the 6900 block of N. Desert. He was reportedly sounding his horn as he entered the intersection on a red light.

The cement truck crashed into the northbound tractor-trailer driven by a 43-year-old man, continued west on Loop 375 and struck a Mitsubishi Montero driven by a 51-year-old man. The truck then rolled over and collided with the Hyundai Elantra driven by a 30-year-old woman. The cement-filled barrel separated from the vehicle and crashed into the GMC Sierra, being driven by a 20-year-old man. Esparza died on the scenes from his injuries.

The drivers of the Montero and the Sierra suffered minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

This is the 19th traffic fatality of 2021, compared to 22 this time last year.

