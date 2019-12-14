Police ask for help solving September bar shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the days left in 2019 dwindle down, El Paso Police are still trying to clear three unsolved murders of the year, one of which left a 34-year-old dead outside of an East El Paso Bar.

Carlos Vargas, 34, was walking with a friend outside the ‘City Slickers’ bar located at 1610 N. Zaragoza around 2:20 a.m. on the morning of Friday, September 27.

Police say a vehicle hit Vargas and the person he was with. When Vargas confronted the driver, they pulled out a gun and shot Vargas. Emergency crews transported Vargas to the hospital where he died several days later.

The shooter fled the scene driving a dark-colored, four-door car, similar to an Infinity.

Vargas’s murder, along with the shooting death of Terrance Kinard on January 26, and stabbing of Chet Woodard on September 18, are the only unsolved homicides of 2019.

Anyone with information on this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.