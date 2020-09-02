Police arrest three suspects in overnight shooting on the East Side

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people were arrested after an overnight shooting that occurred at a home on the 2100 block of Octubre, close to Hanks High School, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Police arrested 33-year-old Devon McMullen, 25-year-old Amanda Leal and 23 –year old Jeffery O’neal Freeman Jr., on Aug. 28.

Officers were called to the home on a shots fired call shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 28. Police found McMullen on the street suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, which he said was self-inflicted). Officers applied a tourniquet to McMullen’s leg before he was transported to an area hospital.

According to police, an intoxicated male, identified as Freeman, impeded the officers who were rendering first aid by refusing to allow room for the officers to render aid. Police said he assaulted an officer by grabbing her collar and facemask, and then kicked assisting officers and locked his arms out to resist handcuffing.

Freeman, who was cuffed, told the officers he could not breathe and headbutted the officer who assisted him.

Further investigation and a search of the residence led to the discovery of three handguns, four pounds of marijuana, more than 16 grams of methamphetamine, more than 200 grams of ecstasy, 2 grams of mushrooms, 265 grams of cocaine, 339 grams of THC and more than $6,000.

Animal Services responded and took custody of 17 dogs from the premises. McMullen was treated and released from the hospital and all three were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

McMullen was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (outstanding warrant) stemming from a previous incident involving an ex-girlfriend, with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 over 4 grams; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 over 200 grams; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 over 1 gram; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 over 4 grams and possession of marijuana over 4 ounces. He is being held on a $45,000 bond.

Leal is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 over 4 grams; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 over 200 grams; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 over 1 gram; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 over 4 grams and possession of marijuana over 4 ounces and 13 traffic warrants. She is being held on a $245,505 bond.

Freeman is charged with resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer and interference with public duties. He is being held on a $28,000 bond.