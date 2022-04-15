EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday morning, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a suspect in Sunday’s suspicious death in an apartment along Montana Street.

Officials say 19-year-old Juan Pablo Gil was arrested by EPPD Detectives, along with help from US Marshals, Thursday night at the intersection of Hawkins and North Loop, driving the victim’s 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Police identified the victim as 57-year-old Samuel Ortiz Lozano.

Gil was charged with Capital Murder and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1.2Million bond.

Police have not released Gil’s mugshot for publication.

