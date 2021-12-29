Police arrest suspect in Northeast El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Police (EPPD) have arrested a suspect in Tuesday morning’s shooting in Northeast El Paso.
39-year-old John Michael Connelly was taken into custody along the 11000 block of Redstone Cove Drive, after officers were dispatched to the neighborhood regarding a ‘subject disturbing’ call.
EPPD officials say that further investigation led to the seizure of several weapons, ammunition, body armor and drugs.
Connelly was booked in to the El Paso County Detention Facility under a total bond of $58,000, issued by Judge Sheldon Myers and Judge Sara Priddy.
Police add that there were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.
