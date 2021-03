EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- An uptick of migrants crossing the border is well underway, including unaccompanied minors. Local organizations assisting with migrant reception said the process so far has been steady with enough space to house those within the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols program (MPP).

As more refugees continue to petition the U.S. for asylum, local shelters housing those under the MPP program, also known as Remain in Mexico, say they are prepared to care for families looking for a better life in the United States.

U.S. Custom and Border Protection officials with the El Paso sector said they're accommodating the high numbers of unaccompanied minors as well.