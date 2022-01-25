Police arrest man after series of crimes, chase in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after committing a series of crimes in a Westside neighborhood.
According to El Paso Police Department officials, at 12:30 p.m., a man parked his truck in his driveway
at 6900 block of Granero, leaving his keys in the ignition. Minutes later, the truck owner saw his truck being driven away from his residence.
EPPD officials say the owner borrowed a truck from another man where the theft occurred and followed his truck.
A chase ensued during which the driver in the stolen truck rammed into the vehicle, following him. The pursuit came to an end at a retirement home on Belvidere, where the driverr, later identified as 28- year
old Sanuel David Demeo, ran into a nearby neighborhood.
Police say Demeo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.
