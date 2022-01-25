Police arrest man after series of crimes, chase in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after committing a series of crimes in a Westside neighborhood.

According to El Paso Police Department officials, at 12:30 p.m., a man parked his truck in his driveway

at 6900 block of Granero, leaving his keys in the ignition. Minutes later, the truck owner saw his truck being driven away from his residence.

EPPD officials say the owner borrowed a truck from another man where the theft occurred and followed his truck.

A chase ensued during which the driver in the stolen truck rammed into the vehicle, following him. The pursuit came to an end at a retirement home on Belvidere, where the driverr, later identified as 28- year

old Sanuel David Demeo, ran into a nearby neighborhood.

The offender continued his crime spree by entering another unlocked car parked in a driveway at the 7100 block of Gran Vida, where he stole property from the car. Demeo then exited the vehicle and broke into the residence, where he encountered an 81-year old resident’s caretaker. Demeo fled after that; however responding officers chased Demeo across several backyards and

apprehended him at the 600 block of Bristol after a brief struggle. el paso police department

Police say Demeo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.