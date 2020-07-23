Police arrest El Paso man in second animal cruelty case announced on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) said a 24-year-old man has been arrested in an Animal Cruelty case where a dog was reportedly left outside in the heat with no access to shade or water.

Miguel Angel Valencia was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Wednesday and charged with Cruelty to Animals.

Valencia was the second arrest made on Wednesday in a trend that the El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit said it has seen in recent days.

According to EPPD, Animal Services was called to 2531 Morehead Ave. on July 7 after the body of a 1-year-old German Shepherd, Eddie, was found tangled around a clothesline pole in the direct sun.

Eddie did not have access to shade or water, authorities said.

Valencia had been previously cited by Animal Services for failure to provide shade/shelter, animal neglect, and unlawful restraint of an animal, according to EPPD.

An examination by a veterinarian determined Eddie likely died of heat stroke and dehydration.

Valencia was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5000 bond.

EPPD said that eight heat-related animal deaths were reported to the ACIU recently, in less than a two-week span.

Pet owners are reminded, those who fail to provide adequate shelter, food, and water can be prosecuted.

People who witness an animal cruelty incident is asked to call 311 if they see an animal in distress.