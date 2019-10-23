Police: 25 pedestrian deaths in El Paso in 2019, all were preventable

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department is urging the public to stay aware of their surroundings while driving and follow traffic laws while walking and biking.

Through October 22, El Paso has seen 25 pedestrian deaths, including the deaths of four people under the age of 20. The second most vulnerable group are elderly pedestrians who account for 8 of this year’s pedestrian deaths.

According to police, every death on the roadway is a preventable tragedy. They urge the community to work together to reduce the number of crashes.

Year to Date Statistics:

55 traffic fatalities

25 pedestrian fatality (16 pedestrian at-fault crashes and 9 drive at-fault crashes)

16 pedestrian crashes happened at night

7 pedestrians have been on the freeway — as KTSM previously reported, many were migrants crossing I-10

Age groups: Under 10 – (1 fatality in school zone); 10 – 15 (1); 15 -20 (2); 20 -29 (6); 30-39 (0); 40- 49 (2); 50-59 (5); 60 and above (8)

Through the end of September, over 100,000 traffic citations have been issued; over 2,200 DWI related arrests

Tips for Pedestrians:

Always cross at crosswalks or intersections and obey all traffic laws

Be visible- at nighttime wear light-colored clothing, use a reflective vest and or use a flashlight

Always yield to vehicles, regardless of whether you have the right of way or not. Even if you are right, a vehicle will win every time

Make eye contact, wait for some type of acknowledgment from drivers that they have seen you

Tips for Drivers: