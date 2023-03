EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park will be hosting a job fair Tuesday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 106 W Mills Ave.

Courtesy of The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park.

Both full-time and part-time positions are available for the following positions:

-Front desk supervisor

-Guest service agent

-Night auditor

-PBX/phone operator

-Housekeeping manager

-Room attendant

Pay is reportedly based on experience.

Interested candidates can apply by attending the job fair in person, or online at hershacareers.com.