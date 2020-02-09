Plaza Hotel invites public to share photos and memories

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the grand reopening of the Plaza Hotel in the heart of Downtown El Paso just months away, the project’s developers are hoping the community can help them capture many of the old memories of the Plaza in their memorabilia campaign.

The “My Plaza” Memorabilia Campaign launched last week, aimed at gathering stories from those who attended the opening of The Plaza (formerly the Hilton Hotel) in 1930, as well as stories, photos, and journal entries from those who stayed or worked at the hotel throughout the decades.

The hotel famously hosted a range of visitors from the Hollywood elite to prominent politicians throughout its 89-year-history.

The initial Hilton Hotel was sold in 1963 and rebranded to The Plaza Hotel. It is one of three hotels in El Paso listed on the National Historic Register. Hotel Cortez, which is no longer an operating hotel, and Hotel Paso del Norte are the other two.

The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park is seeking the following:

Stories from those who attended the opening of The Plaza (formerly the Hilton Hotel) in 1930.

Photos, stories, journal entries, and memories from those who worked, stayed or experienced the hotel throughout the decades.

Photos and a brief account of those who were engaged, married or celebrated at The Plaza.

Photos of the hotel such as the exteriors, rooms, restaurant and ballroom from 1930 to recent years.

Photos of memorabilia such as hotel receipts, menus, invitations, and advertisements, etc.

For those who desire to participate, there are two ways to join the “My Plaza” campaign:

Post a photo and caption on Facebook or Instagram tagging @plazahotelelpaso with the hashtag #myplaza.

Head to www.plazahotelelpaso.com/myplaza where you can submit your story and image.

The Plaza Hotel is slated to open in the spring of 2020 as a reimagined, newly restored, historic boutique hotel property. The hotel boasts 130 rooms and two restaurants and bars.