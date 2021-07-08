Plaza Classic Film Festival returns at the end of July

Jack Nicholson peering through axed in door in lobby card for the film ‘The Shining’, 1980. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Plaza Classic Film Festival is returning to downtown El Paso from July 29 to Aug. 8 with tickets going on sale starting Monday.

According to a news release, the festival will screen movies at the Plaza Theatre and the Abraham Chavez Theatre, as well as some outdoor projections that will run on Friday and Saturday nights at the Convention Center Plaza.

At the Plaza Theatre, moviegoers will be able to see classics such as “Top Gun,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Forrest Gump,” “Saturday Night Fever,” “West Side Story,” “Star Wars: A New Hope” and many more.

For horror fans, the Abraham Chavez Theatre will also be showing “The Shining,” “The Thing,” “Night of the Living Dead,” as well as other titles like “Groundhog Day” and sci-fi classic “War of The Worlds.”

Free weekend outdoor movies at the Convention Center Plaza will include the 13th annual showing of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Mamma Mia!”, “Grease” and “Zoolander.”

Seating capacity will be limited at all locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the venues will also be disinfected after each screening. Mask wearing and social distancing will also be strongly encouraged.

Tickets go on sale July 12. For more information and ticket purchasing, visit plazaclassic.com.

