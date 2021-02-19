Plastic surgeon specializing in pediatric reconstructive surgery joins Texas Tech University Health Sciences of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences of El Paso is welcoming a new plastic surgeon.

Dr. Shawn Diamond, MD, joins Texas Tech Physicians as a specialist in plastic, hand, microvascular and reconstructive surgery. He is an assistant professor in the TTUHSC El Paso Department of Surgery/Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Through the university’s clinical practice, TTP El Paso, his services include adult and pediatric hand surgery, replantation, lower extremity limb salvage, amputation care, targeted muscle reinnervation and brachial plexus birth injury. He also serves as the director of the Limb Restoration Program at TTUHSC El Paso.

His education responsibilities include teaching Foster School of Medicine students and residents in the TTUHSC El Paso General Surgery Residency Program and the combined TTUHSC El Paso/William Beaumont Army Medical Center Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program.

“TTUHSC El Paso offers tremendous freedom to be creative, collaborative, entrepreneurial and to build clinical service lines that impact an entire region in need,” said Diamond. “I came to El Paso – having trained in several major hospital systems, including New York-Presbyterian, Weill Cornell Medicine and Harvard-Massachusetts General Hospital – to serve an area with a physician shortage where I can make a difference.”

Diamond’s specific interest is in caring for children with traumatic injuries of the hand and extremities, as well as those born with hand and extremity congenital deformities.

Diamond will collaborate with other surgical specialists to develop a multidisciplinary brachial plexus birth injury clinic – the first of its kind in the region.

The clinic hopes to serve patients throughout Texas, New Mexico, Southern Colorado and Arizona.

“I’m looking forward to building and growing the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso and El Paso Children’s Hospital brachial plexus birth injury program,” Diamond said. “It will fulfill an academic mission, as I intend to join a consortium of brachial plexus birth injury centers to participate in (research) trials.”

Previously, children and their families had to travel to Denver, Dallas or Phoenix to receive specialized care for complex congenital differences or injuries to the brachial plexus.

An El Paso-based clinic allows patients to easily follow up with their physician and receive supporting services, such as occupational therapy, under the oversight of providers within their home city.