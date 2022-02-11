EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas is planning to help members of the community practice safer sex on Monday – Valentine’s Day – also known to some as National Condom Day.

Organizers with Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas said they will be dropping off hundreds of condoms at fifteen popular nightspots across the city to promote safer sex and help community members protect themselves from sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and prevent unintended pregnancies.

The condoms will be available at local bars for free beginning Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14, until supplies last.

The bars where free condoms will be available include The Palomino Tavern, Love Buzz, Headquarters Tap House, The District Pub & Kitchen and Coconuts Bar & Grill in the Five Points district; Epic, Briar Patch and The Reagan in Downtown; Benny Franks Bar and Kitchen and Cabo Joe’s on the East Side; Prickly Elder, Monarch, Hope & Anchor, Lloyd’s Pub and Three Pints Pub on the West Side.

Free empowerment kits, which include emergency contraception, an early detection pregnancy test and external condoms, are also available at Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas’ health center, located at 1511 East Missouri Avenue.

Officials from Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas remind the community that one of the easiest ways to look after your sexual health, and the sexual health of your partners, is to use condoms and practice safer sex.

Organizers say this is part of the larger #KnowYourself #KnowYourStatus campaign Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas kicked off last month using digital and print ads and social media content creators to encourage STI prevention, testing and talking with partners about sexual health.

