EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas says that their family planning healthcare services, community education, and outreach wil continue, including participating in Pride Month events as they “evaluate the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion services in El Paso.”

They say they’ll close out Pride Month in the Borderland by dropping off free condoms this week at local bars and nightclubs in Downtown’s Pride Square neighborhood.

Free condoms will be available at Chiquita’s Bar, Epic Bar & Nightclub, Dillinger’s, The Tool Box, The Briar Patch and 8½ throughout the weekend while supplies last.

We are devastated by the U.S. Supreme Court decision and the need to pause abortion services. Abortion is essential, important healthcare. But, there is no pause in the need for sexual healthcare in El Paso, and we have work to do. Planned Parenthood will never stop caring for the health of our patients and community, and that means we will continue to provide healthcare, resources, education and support – no matter what. Miranda Aguirre, El Paso Health Center Manager

“The LGBTQIA+ community in El Paso, along with other traditionally underserved communities here, already face disproportionate health disparities and barriers to healthcare,” said Xochitl Rodriguez, Planned Parenthood Philanthropy Officer.

“Losing access to abortion in Texas makes our preventive sexual healthcare services, education, and outreach more important than ever.”

PPGT staff and volunteers will also participate in El Paso Sun City Pride’s Out at the Park: Chihuahuas Pride Night on Thursday, June 30. Staff and volunteers will hand out free swag and information on its El Paso health clinic’s services during the El Paso Chihuahuas baseball game as part of El Paso Sun City Pride’s event. This follows Planned Parenthood’s participation in the El Paso Pride Parade last weekend.

