EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Each year during “Sun Bowl Week,” members from participating schools that play in the annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game make visits to local hospitals to help bring smiles to those who spend the holidays alone.

This year is no different. Members from the Pittsburgh football team made a visit to El Paso Children’s Hospital on Thursday, spreading holiday cheer with some of the younger patients. This is another Sun Bowl tradition that the community enjoys. Tony the Tiger and the Sun court were also there to visit.

“This is always exciting for everyone involved,” said Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “Sometimes, it seems the players enjoy it just as much, if not more than those they are visiting.”