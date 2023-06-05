EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pipe replacement project will close part of the scenic rural highway from El Paso’s Upper Valley to Las Cruces for part of this week.

Detour route courtesy of NMDOT

The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One announced that it will be assisting Elephant Butte Irrigation District with a pipe replacement along the highway.

Beginning Tuesday, June 6, NMDOT will be closing NM 28 at milepost 11.0 (at NM 226, Berino Road) to 7.9 (NM 186, W. Ohara Road) for a culvert pipe replacement at mile 10.3 just north of Chamberino.

A detour will be in place at NM 226, or Berino Road, to NM 478 and 186, also called Ohara Road. This closure will last for about three days, with the road planned for reopening on Friday, June 9.

The roadway will be close for the safety of motorists and construction workers, NMDOT said.