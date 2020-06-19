Pilot program launches in Downtown El Paso for residents seeking a new place to dine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Downtown Management District has launched a pilot program to help businesses in Downtown El Paso.

The program is called, “Fresh Air Food Court.” Officials said the 18-day program will help support Downtown brick and mortar food service businesses by expanding seating capacity and providing customers with a safe, sanitized, and socially distanced dining experience.

People will be able to buy from local Downtown restaurants and cafés and then dine at the on-street seating area that’s located on Mills Avenue at Mesa Street. The DMD said the new amenity is perfect for coffee meetings, date night, and family meals.

“We empathize with businesses and understand the past few months have been extremely stressful. We applaud all of their efforts to sustain their livelihoods during this time. This program will remind everybody of the great environment our Downtown offers, and that we can still experience and enjoy our Downtown in a responsible way,” Joe Gudenrath, DMD Executive Director.

Officials said to help ensure the safe and responsible operation of the dining area, staff on duty will be on hand throughout the day to sanitize the area and assist guests.

The new Downtown amenity opens at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 18th and runs daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday, July 5th.

Guests are asked to abide by the following rules: