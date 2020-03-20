PicksUp — UTEP band members find creative way to practice together after campus shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP band members aren’t letting the COVID-19 outbreak get them down.

On Thursday, the band performed the “Miners Fight” song together on Instagram.

The social media post showed each member performing their part while still practicing social distancing.

Last week, UTEP announced that classes at the campus would shift online in a fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On the UTEP band Instagram page, members challenged other bands across the country to recreate their fight song and to share it on social media.

You can see the full UTEP performance below: