Physicians donate $100,000 to El Paso Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Children’s Hospital received a donation of $100,000 in honor of its upcoming 10th birthday.

The donation came from husband-and-wife physician duo Dr. Mariaelena Gonzalez-Sozer and Dr. Ozan Sozer.

Since treating its first patient in 2012, El Paso Children’s Hospital has now seen over 150,000 children from our region. In less than six months, the El Paso Children’s Hospital will be celebrating a milestone birthday.

In celebration of the donation, the El Paso Children’s Hospital has placed a naming rights plaque with the Sozer’s names

in an elevator in the East Tower.



“Both of us immigrated to the United States, and we are fortunate to call El Paso home,” said Dr.

Mariaelena Gonzalez-Sozer and Dr. Ozan Sozer. “The El Paso community is one that we love and

has been wonderful to us. We wanted to be able to give back to the people of this great

community, and we felt helping El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation was the perfect place to

do so.”