EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Luisa Loya feels that attending El Paso Community College (EPCC) and pursuing a certificate in pharmacy technology was the best decision she could have made.

She began the program at the start of COVID and found success through her classmates pushing her and from the guidance of her professor and mentor, Dr. Nader Rassaei.





Loya’s next steps are to attend pharmacy school at the University of Texas at El Paso or nursing school at Texas Tech University. This certification has given her a foundation in both pathways and helped her to complete most of the pre-requisites for these programs.

I have many doors opening for me and opportunities that I never would have had if it weren’t for taking this first step with EPCC. Luisa Loya, Pharmacy Technician, Hospitals of Providence

Dr. Nader Rassaei, Pharmacy Technology Professor and Program Coordinator, is proud of the opportunities that the program provides for his students and fosters a welcoming and supportive community.

“When students join our program, they become part of our family, and our faculty guide them through their personal and professional lives. We see our success in the success of our students.” He continues, “Some students take the initiative to help and lead others in this process, and Luisa was one of those leaders who did not hold back from helping other students.”

Loya’s leadership and abilities caught the attention of the Hospitals of Providence before graduation while she was doing her clinical rotation. She is now working as a Pharmacy Technician with the hospital.

Without Dr. Rassaei’s compassion and persistence, I wouldn’t be where I am right now. Dr. Rassaei has taught us resilience in a competitive and challenging field. I know now that I can do anything in the world if I set my mind and heart to it. Luisa Loya, EPCC graduate

