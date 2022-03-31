Sunland Park, NM (KTSM) – On Saturday, April 9, 2022, Pet Day will be celebrated at the Farmer’s Market at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing.
Between 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., all furry, feathered, or scaly well behaved pets welcomed.
Vendors will be present. Live entertainment will be performed by Manny Lozano from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The opportunity to join a yoga session will be open, starting at 9:30 a.m., $10 per person.
For more information, click here or call 575-589-0653 (xt:6).
- Downtown power outage hits 2100+ customers
- First Hemp and Cannabis Festival set for 4/20 in Las Cruces
- Tony winner “Fun Home” set to be performed by EPCC
- White House bracing for ‘three-fold’ increase in migration once Title 42 lifted
- Pets welcome for April 9 Farmer’s Market
- Blue Origin’s 4th human spaceflight a success
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.