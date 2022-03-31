It’s Pet Day at the Farmers’ Market at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing

Sunland Park, NM (KTSM) – On Saturday, April 9, 2022, Pet Day will be celebrated at the Farmer’s Market at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing.

Between 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., all furry, feathered, or scaly well behaved pets welcomed.

Vendors will be present. Live entertainment will be performed by Manny Lozano from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The opportunity to join a yoga session will be open, starting at 9:30 a.m., $10 per person.

For more information, click here or call 575-589-0653 (xt:6).

