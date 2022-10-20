EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pets Alive El Paso is hosting the 16 Annual Howl-O-Wine Dog Walk at La Vina Winery in La Union, and all dogs are invited to join the spooktacular event on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The event will take place at the La Vina Winery in La Union, NM., featuring a one-mile dog walk around La Vina, as well as music, contests, prizes, food vendors, pet products and gifts for sale. All proceeds are said to benefit the spay/neuter programs in the area. On-site registration begins at noon and the dog walk will begin at 1 p.m. which will include canine costume contests and raffles to follow. The event is said to last until 4 p.m.

All registrations include a raffle ticket, glass of wine, dog walk and dog costume contest. Due to safety reasons, registration is limited to two dogs per person. To view all of the safety rules and guidelines, you can click here: HOWL-O-WINE Rules and Guidelines – Pets Alive-El Paso (petsaliveelpaso.org).

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.