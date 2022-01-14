Pets from El Paso Animal Services will be transported on rescue flight to Canada

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 90 Animal Services pets will take to the skies on Sunday, January 16 in the first-ever January rescue flight, heading to shelters and rescues in Canada.

According to Animal Services, similar rescue flights take place in spring and summer months when shelters are often full and needing help. The El Paso Animal Services Center needs homes for its pets, and partners in Canada have expressed their need for lovable, adoptable pets.

Pets will be loaded up and transported by flight to Windsor-Essex Humane Society in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, where other local Canadian rescues will assist in finding loving homes in the area.

Last year, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsored the transportation of more than 300 El Paso Animal Services pets to shelters and rescues needing adoptable pets, as well as the sponsorship of hundreds of adopted pets locally.

This effort is possible through the ongoing partnerships with BISSELL Pet Foundation and PetSmart Charities, who are helping fund this flight transport.

