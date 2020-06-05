Petition in support of Police Chief Greg Allen created after original one asking for his removal surfaced

ELPASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hours after a petition asking for the removal of Police Chief Greg Allen appeared on change.org, a second petition was created supporting the chief.

The El Paso Police Department responding to both petitions saying everyone is entitled to their opinions.

“The police department does not infringe on anyone’s right to freedom of speech. People are entitled to their opinions and those opinions can be voiced by whatever means they choose as long as they don’t create physical harm to anyone,” said Sgt. Enrique Carrillo a spokesman for the El Paso Police Department. “Whether we agree or not with others’ opinion is of no consequence.”

The petition in support of twelve-year Police Chief Greg Allen says that El Paso has not experienced the same violent protests as other cities across the country have and Allen is part of the reason.

“This can be attributed to three things. First, the peaceful people of El Paso. Second, El Pasoans have not been subjected to the type of policing that has created a distrust of police evident in some of the cities experiencing unrest (this is directly attributable to the leadership provided by Chief Allen),” the petition says.

“El Paso PD did what they had to do that day and nobody got hurt,” Lisa Brown an El Pasoan.

The petition supporting Allen was created Thursday and has almost 5,000 signatures.

“I am in full support of Chief Allen and the entire police department,” said Try Fraker an El Pasoan who signed the petition in support of Chief Allen.

Fraker saying he was shocked to see that there was a petition created asking for the chief’s removal.

“My first reaction is it’s kind of absurd I mean it really is to call for the resignation for a chief that literally kept the community and our city safe,” said Fraker.

The other petition that was created on Wednesday asking for the removal of the chief now has more than 6,500 signatures.

The petition asking for his removal says things escalated during the protests in El Paso because of the police and their leadership.

“As the peaceful protests in El Paso turned a different direction due to the police failing to keep calm under their own pressure, wearing riot gear, pushing/shoving,” said the petition asking for the removal.

“It definitely didn’t get as violent as it did in some other places. I know there was a time when they were firing like a tear gas at the protestors which you know that’s not a great way to handle things,” said Christina Moran a El Pasoan.