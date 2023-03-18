EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Pizza Properties Inc. announced the opening of its 15th Peter Piper Pizza location in East El Paso.

The new restaurant is located at 12592 Rojas Dr. in the Eastlake Commons Shopping Center. Its hours of operation are from Sunday through Thursday at 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

New Peter Piper Pizza location. Phot credit: Anthony Pina

In addition, the newly constructed 12,000 square restaurant features a contemporary design with a game room with state-of-the-art games for every age group, along with two dining areas with one of them being separated from the game room for a quieter experience, and a designated area for “to go” customers to make the pick-up orders more convenient.

“We opened the first Peter Piper Pizza in El Paso in 1982,” said Kirk Robison, chairman of Pizza Properties Inc. “Our team has been privileged to provide great food and affordable, family-friendly entertainment to El Pasoans for over four decades”.