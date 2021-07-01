Pet parents deal with separation anxiety in their furry friends

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As people go back to work and life returns to a more normal routine, new pet parents are having to deal with the challenge of separation anxiety.

A new survey from Hill’s Pet Nutrition finds the majority of pet parents are concerned about how their return to normal and newfound time apart could impact their new pets.

Many veterinarians predict the return to a normal schedule will make pet parents feel nervous and sad, and they said newly adopted pets will likely struggle with having less attention.