EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sunland Park Fire Department and Dona Ana County Fire/EMS crews are working on the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash where an occupant was reportedly trapped inside.

The rollover was tweeted out by Sunland Park Fire Thursday night, saying the incident happened at Pete Domenici Highway and Binational Ave. Sunland Park Fire also adds that extrication was involved.

INCIDENT: SPFD and Dona Ana County Fire/EMS crews working the scene of a single vehicle rollover with occupant trapped at Pete Domenici Hwy and Binational Ave. Extrication involved. One level 2 patient transported to UMC by AMR. Law enforcement is investigating. pic.twitter.com/ZxaAIjIy1q — SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) January 20, 2023 Credit- Sunland Park Fire Department

One person was transported to a local hospital. Law enforcement is currently investigating the incident. No further information has been released.