EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning after a vehicle accident involved a pedestrian in East El Paso, according to dispatch.

Dispatch says the accident happened on the 1700 block of Lee Trevino, with the call coming in at 3:36 a.m. Thursday.

No further information has been reported. KTSM 9 News is working on gathering more details.