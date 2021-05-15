Man killed in hit-and-run incident, police investigating as homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning in South-Central El Paso. Police are looking for a man and a woman that they say intentionally hit the victim.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the homicide, which was initially classified as a traffic incident near the intersection of Gateway East and Luna Street.

“Once officers were on the scene, they determined that two individuals had been intentionally runover outside of the bar,” said Det. Deiane Mack, an EPPD spokeswoman. “We have not made any arrests in this case yet. We know that we have two outstanding subjects — a male and female.”

According to EPPD, a 35-year-old woman and the man were struck outside of Adrian’s Cocktail Lounge. The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was also transported to UMC, where she is receiving treatment for several serious injuries.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing the scene, Mack said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

