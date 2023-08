EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A person was struck by a train near the border wall in Sunland Park on Thursday night.

The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted out at around 11 p.m. stating the incident happened near Anapra and Posey Road.

A person was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The Fire Department says they were dispatched at 10:13 p.m.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.