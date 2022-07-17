EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – One person was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Target located inside the Bassett Center Mall in Central El Paso and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the El Paso Police Department.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Target located inside the Bassett Center Mall. The information came in just before 7 p.m. on Sunday and police say the person who was hit sustained serious injuries.

It is unclear how serious the injuries are as police say there is not anymore information available at this hour.

