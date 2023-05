EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A single vehicle rollover crash happened at the intersection of Montwood and Catnip in East El Paso late Tuesday morning, the El Paso Fire Department confirmed.

Photos captured show a single rollover crash in East El Paso. (Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News)

El Paso Police says the call came in at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, adding that the Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently responding to the scene.

A KTSM 9 News photographer confirms one person appears to be dead at the scene.