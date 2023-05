EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sunday early morning, May 21 in far East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

EPPD responded to the call at 2:53 a.m., at the intersection of Edgemere and Joe Battle.

Police say the Special Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating this crash.

KTSM is working to bring more updates to this story.