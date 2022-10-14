EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Old Glory Memorial in Northeast El Paso is taking a step closer to honoring Veterans from the Persian Gulf War and the War on Terror.

El Paso Flags across America which runs the memorial, has been working to add a Persian Gulf Memorial to the site. A local construction company, Z-Tex, donated $5,000 to help with the construction. The new memorial will honor all Persian Gulf Veterans including Veterans who fought in the most recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Organizers say that they are still about $12,000 short of their goal. The public can donate on their Facebook page or through Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal.

