HOLLOWMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KTSM) – The line-up of aerial performers at the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base will now include the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team and a P-51 Heritage Flight flyover.

The show is set for May 7th and 8th at Holloman Air Force Base.

The P-51 Heritage Flight involves a flyover by a P-51, F-35, and A-10. The P-51 is a fighter bomber used during WWII, the Korean War, and other conflicts.

The F-35A Lightning II is the U.S. Air Force’s newest fifth-generation attack fighter.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II is a twin-engine jet aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces that is used against all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles.

The two-day event is open to the public and performances will be the same on Saturday and Sunday. General admission and general parking is free.

Organizers say the public will be able to drive onto the base through the West (Commercial) gate without a base pass and will be directed to designated parking areas.

Shuttles will be available from the parking areas to the event entrance. Carpooling is highly recommended.

Some items will not be permitted on base so be sure to go online or click here for more information.

Updates are also available via the Holloman Air Force Base Facebook page.

