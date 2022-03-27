EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been a wonderful weekend with above average temperatures, a perfect way to start spring, but a few windy days are in our forecast as a cold front approaches.

Monday you can expect us to still stay in mid 80s, but with some gusty winds.

A cold front will move in on Tuesday and bring us some strong winds and even a possibility of a few rain drops.

This low pressure system will also bring our temperatures down to lower 70s for the afternoon a

Wednesday will bring more winds, however, more moderate than the day before.

End of next week we’ll warm up back to 80s once again.