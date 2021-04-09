Perches Funeral offering to help with paperwork for FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, families of those who passed away from COVID-19 can apply for reimbursements for funerals from FEMA.

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.

Perches funeral homes has agreed to help out families and fill out necessary paperwork at no charge, regardless if you used Perches Funeral Homes or not.

Salvador Perches, owner of Perches Funeral Homes, said the financial assistance will be of great benefit to the families and our community.

“Families were taken by surprise when COVID took the life of their loved one and many were unprepared to meet the funeral expenses,” said Perches. “With this reimbursement, families can use this money in the best way they see fit.”

There are some conditions to the reimbursement. The assistance is limited to $9,000 per funeral to a maximum of $35,000 per application.

In the meantime FEMA advises people who have COVID-19 funeral expenses to keep and gather documentation. The applications for Funeral Assistance will be through their call center.

Below are conditions that need to be met to be eligible for funeral assistance:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

To apply you can call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number at 844-684-6333| TTY: 800-462-7585. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday form 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Central Time.

According to the FEMA website, if you had COVID-19 funeral expenses, we encourage you to keep and gather documentation. Types of information should include:

An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.

Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. We are not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

If eligible, funds will be sent in a form of a check by mail, or direct deposit, depending which option you choose in the application. For any additional resources you can go to their webpage COVID-19 Funeral Assistance | FEMA.gov.