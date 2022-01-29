EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) say one person was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on I-10 in Far East El Paso.

According to EPCSO, the wreck happened early Saturday morning, at 4:00 am. Deputies with Clint Patrol office, along with Montana Patrol Units were sent to a vehicle crash at mile marker 36 at I-10 East.

When Deputies arrived, they found that a person had been hit by a passing vehicle and sustained what they called “serious bodily injuries”

Deputies closed I-10 east at the Eastlake exit, while emergency crews attended to the injured pedestrian and officials conducted their investigation.

The pedestrian was transported to a local area hospital; no other information was released.

Look for updates here on ktsm.com and on our later newscasts.

