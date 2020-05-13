Pedestrian seriously injured in Far East El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police have called their Special Investigations Unit to a Far East El Paso neighborhood after a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Desert Sun Drive and Carlos Bombach Avenue. The area is a residential neighborhood near Montwood and Joe Battle.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

A KTSM viewer who heard the crash said they had seen a man, whom they described as older, walking. Shortly thereafter, they reported hearing someone getting hit. The driver remained at the scene.

This is a developing story.