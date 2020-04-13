Pedestrian killed over the weekend was crossing the Gateway East, El Paso Police said

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police said the man killed on Gateway East over the weekend was crossing the road when he was hit.

According to an El Paso Police Department news release, the pedestrian is an unidentified man who was hit crossing the road in the 7700 block of Gateway East when he was hit by a 2007 Cadillac, driven by Manuel Marquez, 31. Police told KTSM on Sunday that Marquez stayed not he scene and cooperated with police.

The department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is investigating the fatal crash. El Paso has had 22 traffic fatalities this year, compared to 18 at this time last year, police said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

MIGRANTS NOT GETTING STIMULUS CHECKS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MIGRANTS NOT GETTING STIMULUS CHECKS"

Pedestrian killed in East El Paso early Easter morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian killed in East El Paso early Easter morning"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/13"

Gov. Abbott announces new small business loan initiative for Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott announces new small business loan initiative for Texas"

First round of stimulus checks on the way

Thumbnail for the video titled "First round of stimulus checks on the way"

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link