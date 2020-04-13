Pedestrian killed over the weekend was crossing the Gateway East, El Paso Police said

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police said the man killed on Gateway East over the weekend was crossing the road when he was hit.

According to an El Paso Police Department news release, the pedestrian is an unidentified man who was hit crossing the road in the 7700 block of Gateway East when he was hit by a 2007 Cadillac, driven by Manuel Marquez, 31. Police told KTSM on Sunday that Marquez stayed not he scene and cooperated with police.

The department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is investigating the fatal crash. El Paso has had 22 traffic fatalities this year, compared to 18 at this time last year, police said.