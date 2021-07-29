Update: Pedestrian killed on Lee Trevino has been identified

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – The 70-year-old man killed in East El Paso is from San Antonio and has been identified as Lorenzo Castano.

As we’ve reported earlier, Castano died after being hit by a car while crossing Lee Trevino Drive on Tuesday night.

A press released stated the man was not on a crosswalk when he crossed the street. That’s when a 30-year-old driver, who was driving north on Lee Trevino, could not avoid hitting Castano as he crossed the street.

The man died at the scene.

