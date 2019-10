EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead following a crash on I-10 East at the Horizon exit in far East El Paso County Saturday evening.

It happened around 9 p.m., the KTSM crew on the scene says one person on I-10 is dead, though the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has yet to officially confirm.

I-10 East at Horizon will be closed while El Paso County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators work to determine what led to the crash.

