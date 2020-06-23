Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 124 new cases

Pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash on Delta, El Paso Police say

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 48-year-old man was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Delta, the El Paso Police Department said.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Delta. Police said the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a 2006 Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the vehicle did not see the man crossing the street until it was too late, police said in a news release. He was not in an intersection or crosswalk area.

The pedestrian, who has not been named by police, died at the scene from his injuries.

This is the 33rd traffic fatal of 2020. There were 31 at this time last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

City council discusses use of federal funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "City council discusses use of federal funds"

Council to consider Robert E. Lee Road name change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Council to consider Robert E. Lee Road name change"

Mayor Margo says businesses should enforce mask requirements like 'no shoes, no shirt, no service' policy.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Margo says businesses should enforce mask requirements like 'no shoes, no shirt, no service' policy."

How hospitals report capacity numbers to city, state government

Thumbnail for the video titled "How hospitals report capacity numbers to city, state government"

Former Juarez Police agent arrested for murder attempt on former police chief in 2015

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Juarez Police agent arrested for murder attempt on former police chief in 2015"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link