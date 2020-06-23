Pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash on Delta, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 48-year-old man was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Delta, the El Paso Police Department said.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Delta. Police said the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a 2006 Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the vehicle did not see the man crossing the street until it was too late, police said in a news release. He was not in an intersection or crosswalk area.

The pedestrian, who has not been named by police, died at the scene from his injuries.

This is the 33rd traffic fatal of 2020. There were 31 at this time last year.