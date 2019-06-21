Pedestrian killed in crash on Dyer is identified by El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 74-year-old man was killed when he was stuck by a car on Dyer Thursday night.

The El Paso Police Department said that Tomas M. Saenz was crossing east to west when he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Murano at about 9:16 p.m. on June 20. He was not crossing at a crosswalk, police said in a news release.

The 60-year-old driver was unable to avoid Saenz and stopped to render aid until Saenz was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Police said Saenz later died from his injuries.