EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police is investigating a fatal accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of Octavia Street and Rio Grande Avenue.
Police sent out a notification just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
According to EPPD the pedestrian died on the scene.
This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we gather more information.
