EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday Jan. 28, a pedestrian attempting to cross the highway at Loop 375 West, Mile Marker 59 (Paisano) was killed in the process.

Officers from the El Paso Police Department responded to an emergency call at of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle (2006 Ford F-150) at Loop 375 Westbound at Paisano. The marked time was at 5:39 AM

The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the scene to assist with the crash investigation. Investigators learned that the 25-year-old man attempted to cross Loop 375 from south to north with another man.

The 25-year old ran in front of a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by a 51-year old man. The pedestrian was struck and died at the scene. The United States Border Patrol detained two men who were found to have been with the pedestrian just before the collision.

This is the 6th traffic fatality for 2022 as compared to 6 at this time last year. The crash forced the closure of Loop 375 West at Paisano for five hours.