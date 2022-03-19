EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say one man was killed Friday night in Central El Paso after being struck by a train.
According to the EPPD, the incident happend shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday night along the 3600 block of Rosa Avenue.
EPPD Patrol Officers responded and found an unidentified male that had been killed by the train. Members of the EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to assist in the investigation.
EPPD officials say no further information is available on this case for public release.
- Pedestrian killed by train in Central El Paso
- Semi-Truck rollover on I10 East at Lomaland injures one
- Disney World ‘regrets’ performance by high school’s ‘Indianettes’ drill team at Magic Kingdom
- Don’t spend a dollar to save a nickel on gas
- Doctor used COVID loan money for down payment on $1.7M yacht, officials say
- Owner of Florida gun manufacturer sends $200G worth of rifles to Ukraine
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.