EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say one man was killed Friday night in Central El Paso after being struck by a train.

According to the EPPD, the incident happend shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday night along the 3600 block of Rosa Avenue.

EPPD Patrol Officers responded and found an unidentified male that had been killed by the train. Members of the EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to assist in the investigation.

Investigators found that a Union Pacific train with 30 cars was traveling westbound on the tracks. The operators noticed a man on the railroad tracks and immediately attempted to stop the train and sounded the horn. The train was not able to stop in time, and the pedestrian failed to move out of the way despite the various warnings. At this time the investigation continues and investigators are attempting to learn the man’s identity. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

EPPD officials say no further information is available on this case for public release.

